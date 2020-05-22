Ranveer Singh is 'living the lift life' in quarantine as he keeps up with his fitness during the lockdown

Ranveer Singh did an ask me anything session on Instagram and he sure had a quirky reply when asked about keeping up with his fitness during lockdown.

Everyone has been trying to do their best as far as keeping up with the lockdown is concerned and while this has given us all the time to make the most of it, we do miss certain things and for many, going to the gym happens to be one of them. Celebrities have always been super strict with their gym routines and actors like , Janhvi Kapoor, and many others were regularly spotted at the gym when things were normal. But what happens now?

Well, if you ask , when a fan asked him about his fitness during the lockdown as he quarantines, he went on to share a photo of his beefed-up self and wrote, 'livin the lift life.' For someone like Ranveer, we bet gym is as important as anything else when the daily routine is concerned and in fact, he recently gave us a glimpse into what do his workout sessions look like and if anything, we bet some of us took inspiration from the actor.

Check out Ranveer Singh's response here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been keeping at home and during the ask me anything conversation, the actor also got talking about all his favourites, revealing some rather unknown things about his choices and also giving out some suggestions of things to watch during the ongoing lockdown. On the work front, the actor's film '83 was due for a release in April, however, the lockdown caused its eventual delay, and now, there is no confirmation on when will things go back to normal. He will also be seen in Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Credits :Instagram

