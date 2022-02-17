Ranveer Singh looking forward to playing at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: This is the stuff of dreams

Ranveer Singh has proven his prowess in acting and established him as one of the top actors. Now, the star is all set to venture into the field of sports. The ‘Gully Boy’ fame will soon join international celebrities and athletes to play basketball in NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game in the US next week. The actor jetted off to Cleveland last night to be a part of the big-ticket NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how him playing at the NBA games will highlight the Indian acting fraternity’s representation on the world stage.

He said, "It is quite exciting for me! This is the stuff of dreams. That it’s so far-fetched that it’s not even on my bucket list. I will be playing against and with some of the finest talents in the world of talent and sport and it’ll be a great experience to be in Cleveland in what is a weekend-long celebration of basketball culture. I am really looking forward to it.”

For the unversed, in last year September Ranveer Singh was appointed as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India by the US National Basketball Association.

The actor added that he wishes to do his bit to propel Indian cinema to a place of global recognition. He believes that the Koreans have done it quite effectively in spite of the language barrier and it serves as an example of what could be in the future for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Ranveer further said that he hasn’t been able to get enough practice before the All-Star celebrity game as he was busy shooting a song for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, however, he has been quite active in the past 2-3 years as he was regular with his basketball practice at his apartment complex.

For the All-Star Celebrity Game, Ranveer will be teaming with celebs such as Quavo, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Anuel, and Tiffany Haddish. The actor will team up with the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo.

