Ranveer Singh looks like an absolute gym shark in THIS intense workout session; Drops a pumped up PIC

Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, has shared his jaw-dropping photo from the gym and it has left everyone in awe of his dapper looks.

, one of the powerhouse actors of B-Town, has been the center of attraction on social media courtesy, his amazing posts. From sharing his stylish looks to dropping candid selfies, the Simmba star has been a true blue social media star, of late. He is one such star whose posts go viral in no time and are loved by the masses. Ranveer, who is among the fittest actors in the film industry, also often shares his jaw-dropping photos from his workout sessions.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Gully Boy actor has shared a photo of himself wherein he can be seen showing off his pumped-up body. He took to his Instagram story and shared a photo wherein he can be seen working out hard in the gym. He looked dashing in a black sleeveless shirt and shorts. Ranveer left everyone awestruck with his expressions and impressive muscular physique. In the click, the handsome actor can be seen enjoying American Rock band Limp Bizkit’s song ‘Eat You Alive’.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, while cheering for wife ’s collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan, he had said: “Amaze.” Ranveer also reshared his wife's post on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, the talented actor Ranveer is awaiting the release of his sports film 83 that has been directed by Kabir Khan. The forthcoming film will also reunite him with Deepika on the silver screen. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Divyang Thakkar's debut directorial, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and ’s period drama Takht in his pipeline.

Also Read: The Intern: Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Navya Naveli cheer for Deepika Padukone and Big B’s collaboration

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×