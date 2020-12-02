Ranveer Singh looks all pumped up as he strikes an uber cool pose before an intensive workout; See pic

Ranveer Singh has treated his fans with a stunning selfie before his workout and it is winning hearts.

is one of the actors in Bollywood who is not just known for his dapper looks and acting prowess, but his dedication towards his work also wins him a lot of appreciation. The Padmaavat star is known for walking an extra mile to get into the skin of the character and makes sure to do justice to every role he does. Besides, Ranveer also doesn’t mind sweating heard in the gym to stay in perfect shape for his movies. Needless to say, the Befikre star loves to workout.

And while he is also an avid social media user, the superstar also makes sure to keep his massive fan following updated about whatever he is upto. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer shared a pre-workout pic in his Instagram story. In the pic, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor was seen wearing a black colored sando t-shirt which he had paired with a monochrome mask and a black cap and was quite pumped up for his workout.. He captioned the image as, “Ready to smash some… Lezzgo.”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s selfie before his workout:

Talking about the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Besides, he will also be seen in ’s upcoming period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, , Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. To note, Takht is a story of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh which will be played by Vicky and Ranveer respectively.

