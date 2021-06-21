Ranveer Singh looks all pumped for shooting as he returns to sets of an upcoming project; PICS

Actor Ranveer Singh was snapped on the sets of his upcoming project on Monday. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor seemed all excited to be back on sets of the film after lockdown.

It has been a while since Bollywood actors also were seen on the sets of their films as the second wave of COVID 19 had gripped the nation. However, as things are getting back on track now, it seems Bollywood film shoots have kicked off too. Speaking of this, also was snapped on the sets of his upcoming project on Monday as he returned to shoot. The actor, who had been spending time at home with family, finally made his way back to shoots after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a yellow jacket with a tee and red track pants. He is also seen all covered up in a mask as well as a bucket hat. The '83 actor is also seen flaunting his swag in a cool pair of sunglasses as he headed for the shoot. It surely seemed to be a good day as Ranveer looked all pumped to resume working on his upcoming project. As per an eye-witness, the actor was on the sets for an intense shoot, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

Take a look:

A source said, "He (Ranveer) was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It’s an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It's such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a couple of projects lined up ahead of him. His film, '83 with is set for release. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the date is yet to be decided. On the other hand, Ranveer also has an Anniyan Hindi remake with Shankar. Besides this, Ranveer has also shot for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which he is essaying the role of a Gujarati businessman. Recently, when he was snapped at Zoya Akhtar's house with , it led to several speculations about the two coming together for a film. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

