Ranveer Singh looks classy in pink cord-set; Wife Deepika Padukone finds him 'Edible'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most adored couples in B-Town. The duo have been together for almost a decade now and their love is still blooming. Apart from sharing their lives together, they have been seen on-screen together, on a number of occasions. Ram Leela was the first film where they scared screen space and it was followed by Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83, all of which netted over Rs. 100 crore in India.

Ranveer Singh shared a very classy looking picture of him in a pink cord set. The actor looked very stylish. He also sported long open hair, which is said to be his look from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Wife Deepika Padukone didn't hold back to share how she felt about the photos shared by Ranveer. She commented under his post, and wrote 'Edible'. Ranveer Singh replied to her comment in emojis. The conversation they had under Ranveer's post was enough to show the electrifying chemistry that the pair shared.