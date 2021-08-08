Ranveer Singh looks cute in this monochrome picture; Says ‘Hi’ with his dreamy eyes

always keeps his fans entertained with the pictures he posts on his social media. His vibe and energy are unmatchable, and we all know this. Well, the actor recently took to his Instagram stories to post a monochrome selfie and say ‘Hi’ to all his followers. We bet all his female followers would get lost in his dreamy eyes. Ranveer sure knows how to grab everyone’s attention, and this post has that. Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh posted a black and white selfie. He had a faint smile on his face, and his eyes spoke volume. Wearing a black coloured tee with essential written on it, Ranveer never goes wrong with his fashion choices. Also. That chain dangling around his neck shone brightly. One of his eyes were covered with his hair falling on his eyes. The actor wrote ‘Hi’ in his story. Isn’t this a lovely way to greet all his fans? Take a look:

Ranveer Singh is all geared up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also marks the return of as a director after a long hiatus. This movie will reunite the superhit Jodi from Gully Boy of Ranveer Singh and . Fans loved their chemistry in Gully Boy and cannot wait to watch them recreate the magic in this movie.

Currently, all eyes are on Karan Johar as he is all set to host the Bigg Boss OTT for the first time. It is going to premiere today, August 8.

