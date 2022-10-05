Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he shares PICS in a black leather jacket and cool shades

Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood who has given several outstanding on-screen performances in his career spanning over a decade. He has proved his acting mettle in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and many more. Fans and critics alike have praised and adored him for his acting talent. However, in addition to his acting prowess, Ranveer is known for his oddball fashion choices. The actor frequently dons fashionable attire with distinctive patterns and color schemes and rocks them with swagger and conviction.

Meanwhile, the actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures of himself striking several attractive poses. In the monochrome pictures, the Bajirao Mastani actor is seen wearing a white Tee-shirt which he paired with an uber cool black leather jacket and black jeans. The actor completed his look with swanky shades and a chain. He also has a toothpick in his mouth which compliments his look.

Recently, the charming actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of throwback photos with his wife, Deepika Padukone’s posters from Cannes. Wishing his wife for her show that night, he captioned the post, “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone.” In the pictures, the Cirkus actor is seen in a black sleeveless t-shirt, which he paired with matching shorts. He completed his look with a half-ponytail, statement sunglasses, a facemask, and white sneakers.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen on the screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which failed to perform well at the box office. He will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. The much-awaited comedy entertainer features Ranveer in a double role and will also star Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads.

