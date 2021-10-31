Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a sherwani, gets labelled as the 'Autumn Prince' by Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh is dishing out some dapper ethnic inspiration ahead of the wedding season in India. On Sunday, Ranveer, who has successfully kicked off his television hosting journey, dropped two photos with the most apt caption for the upcoming festive and wedding season.

In the photos, Ranveer looked as handsome as ever. The actor posed for the cameras in a stunning floral embroidered sherwani. The sherwani made Ranveer look super dapper with his perfectly done hair and eyebrows. "Sherwani SZN is here," Ranveer captioned the photos as he floored his die-hard fans.

One of them was Arjun Kapoor who called Ranveer an 'Autumn Prince', while Anusha Dandekar commented saying, "Handsome," with a fire emoji.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for his TV game show The Big Picture. He has two films lined up for release in the span of next six months.

His sports drama 83 will be hitting theatres on the Christmas weekend of 2021. His second film in the pipeline is Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will be releasing in February 2021.

