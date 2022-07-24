Ranveer Singh looks excited for his ‘werking Sunday’, looks dapper in black jacket and sunglasses; WATCH

Social media is still talking about Ranveer Singh and his latest photoshoot. The actor had grabbed all the limelight so much that netizens still cannot stop talking about it. Well, now not only the fans but many celebs have also spoken about his photoshoot. Unaffected by all this, it looks like Ranveer is heading for a shoot. He took to his Instagram stories to share a boomerang video of him from his car and announcing that he has a working Sunday.

In the video, we can see Ranveer Singh dressed in all-black attire. He is seated in the back seat of the car. The actor looks in a happy mood and takes a video of him. His hair is neatly done, and his moustache and beard look neat as he wears a big pair of sunglasses. Ranveer in the video makes a gesture from his hand and wrote ‘werking Sunday’.

Ranveer Singh recently hit headlines as he made his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. In addition, it has been reported that he has recently bought a new property worth ₹119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

On the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be next seen in Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

