Ranveer Singh looks highly fashionable as he dons a drippy coat, courtesy his ‘fashion daddy’ Karan Johar; PIC

Ranveer Singh is one of the promising actors of Bollywood and is a class apart. Ever since he debuted with Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has become fans’ favourite. He has proved his acting prowess time and again with movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and others. Apart from being highly talented, Ranveer is also known for his fashion choices and sometimes they can only be pulled off by him. He has an army of fans and every now and then, he shares a glimpse of his stylish side with them on Instagram.

A few hours ago, Ranveer treated his fans with such a fashionable outfit as he shared a photo in the story section of Instagram. He donned a pair of orange pants with a t-shirt and threw a fur coat over it. He also wore a cap and accessorized it perfectly to complete his high-street fashion look. However, this time, Ranveer thanked his ‘fashion daddy’ Karan Johar. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “Big Pimpin’ in the Big Apple. This Drippy Coat is Courtesy my Fashion Daddy @karanjohar”.

See Ranveer’s Instagram posts here:

Speaking about Ranveer Singh’s professional career, he was last seen in the sports drama 83. His portrayal of former cricketer Kapil Dev was highly appreciated by fans and the movie was a super hit. He will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and this will mark their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Ranveer has other projects including Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

