Ranveer Singh looks super excited as he takes an auto-rickshaw ride in the city; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is indeed one of the most talented actors and we bet fans cannot wait to see him back on the silver screens. Well, the actor along with his wife Deepika Padukone were having a gala time as they were out on a vacation celebrating the actor's birthday. Now that he is back in town it looks like the actor still wants to have some fun. He shared a video on his Instagram stories of him enjoying a rickshaw ride.

In the video, we can see Ranveer Singh dressed in a black tee and his hair tied in a single ponytail. He took a selfie video wherein it appears that he is sitting in the backseat of an auto-rickshaw. He has covered his face with a black face mask and also has a bag around his body. His diamond studs and a chain around his neck stand out. The actor looks excited about his ride and seems to be enjoying it a lot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

