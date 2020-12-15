Ranveer Singh looks uber cool as he sports a neon yellow mask while clicking a selfie; Take a look

Ranveer Singh recently shared a stunning selfie of his on Instagram wherein he can be seen sporting a neon yellow face-mask with funky sunglasses.

has been winning hearts since day one of him joining the film industry. He recently completed 10 years in Bollywood. Be it his stellar performances in films or his unique fashion choices, Ranveer has always managed to steal the limelight. Ranveer took to his Instagram story to share a stunning selfie of him wherein he can be seen sitting in a car and posing for the camera. He can be seen donning a neon yellow face-mask paired with red-hued quirky sunglasses.

Ranveer is an avid social media user. He keeps sharing pictures of him along with his wife-actress . He loves to keep his fans entertained and always shells out major fashion goals with his interesting pictures. Recently, the actor won an award for creating a revolution in menswear fashion in India. His sartorial choices have always been the talk of the town. Ranveer, who made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, had shared a video made by one of his fans on completion of the actors’ ten years in the industry.

Ranveer wrote, “Just too sweet ! My beloved fans created a music video for me ! Simply the best gift ever ! Thank you Ranveerians for making me feel so special! I love you (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gully Boy actor has been busy with the shooting schedule of Rohit Shetty’s next. He will be also seen in a sports drama alongside Deepika Padukone, helmed by Kabir Khan. The film was supposed to release this year but got delayed due to the pandemic. The stylish actor also has ’s Takht and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

