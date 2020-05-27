Ranveer Singh looks unrecognizable in THIS throwback PHOTO as he poses with a fan

Ranveer Singh looks unrecognizable in a throwback picture in which he is seen posing with one of his fans at an event. Check out the picture.

is undoubtedly one of the most popular and sought after Bollywood actors in current times. The Gunday star who began his journey in the entertainment industry with Band Baaja Baaraat back in 2010 has come a long way now and carved a niche for himself in the filmy world. Ranveer who has showcased his acting prowess in almost every movie is also known for his jolly nature and unique style statements that steal the limelight every time.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Simmba actor in which he looks unrecognizable. Ranveer is seen wearing a simple yellow vest as he poses with one of his fans in this picture. From what we can figure out from the picture is that it has been clicked at some event that was held a few years ago. The actor makes a goofy face while posing for the camera along with his fan.

Check out the throwback picture below:

[PIC] Unseen: Ranveer Singh with fan pic.twitter.com/CZe7GgllIO — Ranveer Singh RU FC (RanveerSingh_RU) October 18, 2014

On the work front, Ranveer Singh won hearts last year with his wonderful acting performance in the movie Gully Boy helmed by Zoya Akhtar. His on-screen chemistry with was also loved by everyone. The actor will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he has been paired up opposite Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. To add to this, Ranveer is also a part of ’s multi-starrer Takht co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Twitter

