Ranveer Singh looks weekend ready with his perfect dance moves; What’s cooking good looking?

and have been grabbing all eyeballs ever since the pictures of them partying hard in New Delhi have gone viral. The actor-director duo is in the capital city, and it is evident from their pictures that they are having a gala time. KJo shared a photo of their dinner party on his Instagram account. Fashion designer Suneet Verma was part of this gathering as well. And today, it is Ranveer’s pictures that are making headlines.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and posted several pictures of him. From the pictures, it looks like the actor is in the middle of some dancing. Well, in the pictures, he can be seen dancing alone, so we wonder what is happening? In the series of pictures, it began with Singh wearing a cap and lifting his hand to make a dance move. As the story proceeds, you will initially see the cap going away, then his ponytail going away, and from dancing rigorously, the actor finally sits on the floor tired.

Check it out:

Recently, Karan Johar took all the fans by surprise after he announced stepping in the director’s shoes for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This movie will bring back the Gully Boy jodi, and Ranveer Singh.

The latest update on this movie front was that KJo is on a location scout, and he is yet to finalise a perfect location for the film. But we are wondering what do these pictures indicate? A dance rehearsal for the movie or just Ranveer Singh stepping in the weekend mood already? What do you think?

