by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 09:25 PM IST  |  22.1K
   
Ranveer Singh is in love with Deepika Padukone’s ethnic look for Diwali celebrations and it has our heart too
Deepika Padukone is a true blue fashionista and she has proved it time and again. The actress aces the art of nailing every look she dons be it at the airport, red carpet or dinner date. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress never miss a chance to make heads turn with her style statements. And keeping up with this trajectory, Deepika is once again making headlines with her recent Instagram post as she extended Diwali wishes to fans.

The actress shared two pics on Instagram wherein she was seen wearing an onion pink coloured embroidered suit. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with silver earrings. While her panache was unmissable, her flawless smile managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts. She captioned the image as, “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!”. Her post went viral in no time but it was Ranveer’s comment that stole the thunder. The Bajirao Mastani actor, who was in awe of Deepika’s beauty, took to comment section as wrote, “Baby baby baby” along with face with hearts in eyes emoticons.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, Deepika will also be in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty. Apart from that, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram


