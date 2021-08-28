Ranveer Singh is in love with THESE pictures of Ananya Panday; Find out

Despite being just a few films old, actress Ananya Panday enjoys a massive following. Time and again, we have seen the star sending social media abuzz, be it for chronicling special moments of her life or raising the temperature with alluring photos. The Khaali Peeli star often uses her social media handle to share photographs and updates from her professional as well as personal life leaves. And today, Ananya yet again dropped some breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram handle.

The actress shared a series of monochrome picture clicked by Rohan Shrestha and looked effortlessly beautiful. She donned a funky tee and kept her hair loose with soft curls. Sharing the picture on her gram, Ananya wrote, “here comes the sun”. Her recent photographs have not only impressed her fans but also left amazed. As soon as The Ram Leela actor saw Ananya’s post, he rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Loveee these pictures”. Apart from him, Ananya’s close friends Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also commented on her post. While Navya dropped a heart, Shanaya wrote, “yes I’m coming dw!!!!” Filmmaker Farah Khan was also impressed with the actress’s new pictures as she commented, “How lovely u look like this..”

On the work front, Ananya will be next in ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film helmed by Puri Jagannadh is a Hindi and Telugu language film, and is scheduled to release in September. Apart from ‘Liger’ Ananya will also be seen in director Shakun Batra’s next film. It is yet to be named, and features actors , and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads.