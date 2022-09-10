Ranveer Singh makes a style statement at Bengaluru airport today, arrives to attend SIIMA awards; PICS
Ranveer Singh was snapped at the Bengaluru airport today as he is all geared up to attend the SIIMA Awards.
Ranveer Singh and his fashion game always grab all the limelight. Be it his red carpet looks or his airport looks, he always seems to stand out with his choices. Apart from his fashion, the actor is also known for his acting skills and his energy levels. Well, the Gunday actor today got clicked at the Bengaluru airport looking dapper in his casual attire. Apparently, he is in town to attend the prestigious SIIMA awards.
In the pictures, we can see Ranveer Singh wearing a black sweater top which he paired with olive green track pants. He layered with a similar olive green bomber jacket. The 83 star also covered his head with a green beanie cap and completed his look with black shoes. We must admit that Ranveer looked quite stylish in this attire and definitely made heads turn.
Check out Ranveer Singh pictures:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has a lineup of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, now has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. He will be featuring alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Apart from this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.
