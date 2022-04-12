Ranveer Singh makes his fans swoon with his dapper looks on a Tuesday morning; PICS

Ranveer Singh is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and there is never a dull moment with him around. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He never misses a chance to share his pictures on social media and make his fans go gaga over his dapper looks. Well, Tuesday morning started on a good note for all Ranveer fans as he shared a couple of pictures of his all decked up.

In the pictures, we can see the actor dressed in a dark blue jacket. His diamond studs shone brightly. Ranveer Singh had his hair neatly tied in a ponytail and he has his usual full-grown beard and moustache look. The Simmba actor completed his look with a unique looking pair of sunglasses and posed stylishly for the camera. The moment he shared the pictures, fans could not stop showering love on it. From calling him hot to posting fire emojis, fans were drooling in the comments section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar who will be seen directing the film after a hiatus of almost 6 years. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which, he will be playing the role of a Gujarati boy. It will also star Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who will be making her Bollywood debut, directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2022, worldwide.

ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh reveals being inspired by the 'shape-shifting actors'