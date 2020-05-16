Ranveer Singh makes it a ‘good morning’ as he goes live while running on the treadmill & sends positive vibes

Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by going live on Saturday morning while working out. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star sent out good vibes amid the lockdown and wanted everyone to spend it with their families. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, fans have been missing their favourite Bollywood stars as everyone is at home due to COVID 19 spread. Among them, often treats his fans with a surprise live session and it becomes a highlight for the day. Speaking of this, Saturday began with positive vibes as Ranveer came live on Instagram for his fans while working out and surprised everyone. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor often comes to interact with his fans amid the lockdown.

Once again, on the weekend, Ranveer began his day with his morning cardio on a treadmill and also went live with fans. In the live video, we get to see Ranveer in a black sleeveless tee and his hair is seen tied in a cute fountain ponytail. As the ‘83 actor began his running session, he spoke to his fans and wished them Good morning. As the star worked out, his fans kept messaging in between. Even his close buddies Rakul Preet Singh and dropped in to say Hi to Ranveer amid the lockdown.

Towards the end of the session, Ranveer said to the fans that he hopes all of them are doing well and are spending time with their families amid the lockdown. Singh also asked all of them to make the most of this time and stay safe by being at home with their loved ones. The handsome actor signed off by sending out love to everyone.

Check out the videos and messages from Parineeti and Rakul Preet Singh:

Hi my handsome champ !!!! @RanveerOfficial Good morning pic.twitter.com/V0rlrr6VGi — Bhavika Ranveer (@RanveerianBhavo) May 16, 2020

On the work front, Ranveer’s recent release ‘83 with has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. The other film that Ranveer is a part of is Jayeshbhai Jordaar and in the same, he plays a Gujarati Businessman who champions the cause of women in the society. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2020. Apart from this, Ranveer is also a part of ’s magnum opus, Takht.

Credits :Instagram

