Ranveer Singh makes it a memorable day for fans with his love & these adorable selfies are proof; Check it out

Ranveer Singh was spotted when he headed out with his family. However, as the ‘83 star bumped into fans, Ranveer ensured he made it a day for them to remember. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, is known for his energy and endearing nature which fans may often get to witness. Speaking of this, every time Ranveer bumps into his fans, he makes them feel special in whatever way possible. Be it by clicking selfies with them or just talking to them, the Gully Boy star proves to be a people’s actor and never disappoints his fans. Now, often when Ranveer heads out in the city with his family, he bumps into fans.

A day back, as per a fan club of Ranveer, he was spotted when he headed out in the city with his mom Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavani. While he was out with his family, two fans bumped into him and being the adorable superstar he is, Ranveer didn’t refuse them for selfies. In one of the photos, Ranveer is seen clicking adorable selfies with a middle-aged woman and making her feel special in the most endearing way. Not just this, Ranveer planted a sweet kiss on her forehead too.

Clad in a casual white t-shirt, the ‘83 star then went on to pose with a guy. The adorable selfies were shared by fan clubs and we just can’t get over the superstar’s cuteness. Not just Ranveer, even his dad and mom posed with the guy for photos and obliged the fan.

Check out Ranveer Singh's photos below:

Update : Ranveer Singh with Papa Bhavnani and Mumma Bhavnani spotted yesterday with a fan pic.twitter.com/Dykt81ibhF — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 23, 2020

PICs #2 Ranveer Singh snapped That facial hair pic.twitter.com/d0ogkgB04o — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his sports drama with Kabir Khan titled ‘83. It will also be the first time that and Ranveer share screen space post their marriage and it will be in ‘83. Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev while Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Team 1983’s captain, Kapil Dev. The poster launch was held in Chennai where Kamal Haasan was also a part of the event. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 is also being co-produced by Deepika Padukone. It is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.

