Ranveer Singh makes our morning better with his charming smile and formal look in new PICS

is one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. He always manages to makes head turn from his fashion sense. His fashion sense has often left fans in awe. Well, the actor is an avid social media user and usually shares his updates. Recently, Ranveer and purchase a bungalow in Alibaug and now they are busy doing their interiors. A picture of them with their interior designer had gone viral. All three are sitting in a car and smiling.

Apart from this, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of him. Ranveer is looking dapper in the photo. He is dressed in formals with a ponytail as a hairstyle. It looks like he is getting ready for a shoot. There is no caption written on it. Yesterday, he had shared a picture in which he is attempting a basketball lay up while shooting the ball towards the rim. Holding a golden ball, Ranveer has donned a white athleisure filled quirky doodle art.

Ranveer wrote a caption, “Fly like an eagle”. Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Recently, many of his film's release dates were announced.

To note, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in 83, which is a biopic in former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will also be seen in the film. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co starring .