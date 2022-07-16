Ranveer Singh makes a statement in all black OOTD as he gets clicked outside a dubbing studio; PICS

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and popular actors in the Hindi film industry at the moment. In the last few years in showbiz, Ranveer has proven his acting mettle several times with his performances in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Lootera. Apart from being a favorite among fans for his on-screen and off-screen persona, Ranveer has also established himself as a bankable star in the entertainment industry. Earlier today, the actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he was spotted in the city.

A few hours back, Ranveer was seen in the Bandra neighbourhood in the dream city of Mumbai. The actor was spotted outside a dubbing studio. Ranveer opted for an all-black look as his outfit of the day. He wore a black tee-shirt along with a matching pair of trousers. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor also donned a faux leather jacket, a hat, and a mouth mask. He completed the look with a pair of chic shades and white sneakers. As the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance, Ranveer posed for pictures.

Ranveer Singh’s latest photos in the city

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been delayed. The Karan Johar directorial which was slated to release on the 10th of February 2023, will now release later in 2023.

According to a source, the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani won’t be wrapped up by February. “Keeping Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy in mind, Karan has delayed the shooting schedule of a film’s key sequence. While the initial plan was to shoot in August, the filmmaker will now be shooting the scene in question once Alia Bhatt is back to shoot after her delivery. He is planning to commence this 10-to-15-day schedule with Alia in the first quarter of 2023. The delay in the shooting has, in turn, led to a delay in the film’s release date,” revealed a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on equation with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: Secure enough to know we can co-exist