Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor & others congratulate Padma Shri winner Karan Johar

On Monday, November 8, ace director Karan Johar was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award in a ceremony that was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Shri Award to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker. Soon after receiving the award, Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share his surreal experience upon being bestowed with the prestigious honour and the Bollywood fraternity wasn’t behind to extend heartiest congratulations to him.

While some took to Karan Johar’s comment section to share their best wishes for the filmmaker, on the other hand, many also took to their Instagram stories to do the same. While Ranveer Singh said, “bravo, Karan!” by adding a slew of heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff added, “Congratulations sir so well deserved!”. Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor were among the prominent members of the Bollywood fraternity who flooded Karan Johar’s post with love and hearty wishes.

While sharing his gratitude, Karan also articulated, “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a monumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!” For the event, the filmmaker opted for an all-black attire. His signature glasses rounded off his formal look.

