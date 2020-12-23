Ranveer Singh matches his shades with yellow sweatshirt in cool selfie & steals all the attention; Take a look

Ranveer Singh took to social media to drop a cool selfie where he was seen jamming to music in his car. The handsome star left fans in awe with his perfectly colour coordinated sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Actor never fails to make waves with his cool yet quirky and offbeat style. Whenever Ranveer steps out, his unique looks always manage to make heads turn and fans love his confidence in carrying his attire with style and grace. Be it his oversized shades or his pearl necklace or his blingy looks, everything manages to steal the attention. And now, he shared a quirky selfie on his social media handle that has already grabbed everyone's attention due to the right reasons.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a selfie in which we could see him jamming on a cool track in his car. The handsome Simmba star loves to jam to rap music in his car and often shares videos on social media. In the recent selfie, Ranveer is seen clad in a yellow sweatshirt with red track pants. With it, he perfectly coordinated his yellow shades and a white headband. As he jammed to the track the actor clicked the selfie and shared it with his fans.

Just yesterday, Ranveer went live on Instagram and left fans in awe of his jam session in the car. Even wife joined his live session and commented on his energy.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Divyang Thakkar's directorial debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati businessman who stands up for women's rights. The film is produced by YRF and Maneesh Sharma. Besides this, Ranveer also has a film with Rohit Shetty and Takht with .

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

