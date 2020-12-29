Ranveer Singh matches white shades with cap as he slays in yet another quirky look in car selfie; Take a look

Ranveer Singh is among the stars with the quirkiest style. In a recent car selfie, the vibrancy of colours that the star flaunted in his look has left netizens impressed.

Actor has been making it to the headlines since forever due to his offbeat and quirky style. The Gully Boy star is not afraid of experimenting with his looks and often dons the most unique looks in Bollywood. Not just this, fans of Ranveer also know that he loves to jam in his car to his favourite tunes and click selfies. Often, he treats fans with those selfies as he flaunts his offbeat looks. Speaking of this, he did the same recently too.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a photo of himself while jamming to his favourite songs in the car. In the car selfie, Ranveer is seen sitting comfortably on the seat as he flaunted his cool look and clicked a photo. He is seen sporting a purple tee with neon green pants, orange mask and a white hat. To match his hat, he added a white pair of sunglasses. The actor is seen flaunting a vibrant hue of colours in his look and well, that seems to have caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the selfie, Ranveer once again proved himself to be the king of quirk and well, rightly so. Recently, he had shared a post to celebrate 2 years of Simmba and later, a photo with director Rohit Shetty from the sets of Cirkus.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is based on a Gujarati businessman who stands up for women's rights. The film is helmed by Divyank Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma. Besides this, he has Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and 's film Takht.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

