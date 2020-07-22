Ranveer Singh misses being outdoors as he shares a throwback selfie posing by the seaside

Ranveer Singh has recalled some good old times while sharing an old selfie from the past on his Instagram handle. Check it out.

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the entire world and has affected people’s lives one way or the other. Being under home quarantine and maintaining social distancing have become the new norms that everyone is following as a part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Moreover, the lockdown has also become inevitable and virtual communication remains the only way to remain in contact with one another. What can be done right now is reminiscing some fond memories until everything returns to normalcy.

This is what has done as he shares his quarantine woes with the fans on social media. The Simmba actor has recalled some good old memories of the past by sharing a throwback selfie in which he is seen posing by the seaside. He is wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt along with a matching cap and a pair of cool framed shades as can be seen in the picture. Ranveer writes, “I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na.”

Check out the throwback picture of Ranveer Singh below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy co-starring , Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has received a humongous response from the audience. The actor will then be seen in the sports biopic titled ’83 in which he plays the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie has been helmed by Kabir Khan and also features , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×