  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh misses being outdoors as he shares a throwback selfie posing by the seaside

Ranveer Singh has recalled some good old times while sharing an old selfie from the past on his Instagram handle. Check it out.
1955 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh misses being outdoors as he shares a throwback selfie posing by the seasideRanveer Singh misses being outdoors as he shares a throwback selfie posing by the seaside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the entire world and has affected people’s lives one way or the other. Being under home quarantine and maintaining social distancing have become the new norms that everyone is following as a part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Moreover, the lockdown has also become inevitable and virtual communication remains the only way to remain in contact with one another. What can be done right now is reminiscing some fond memories until everything returns to normalcy.

This is what Ranveer Singh has done as he shares his quarantine woes with the fans on social media. The Simmba actor has recalled some good old memories of the past by sharing a throwback selfie in which he is seen posing by the seaside. He is wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt along with a matching cap and a pair of cool framed shades as can be seen in the picture. Ranveer writes, “I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na.”

Check out the throwback picture of Ranveer Singh below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (ranveersingh) on

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has received a humongous response from the audience. The actor will then be seen in the sports biopic titled ’83 in which he plays the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie has been helmed by Kabir Khan and also features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement