Ranveer Singh mourns the demise of 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

The cast of '83 paid a tribute to late cricketer Yashpal Sharma as Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Sharma from his glory days.

Veteran cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning cricket squad, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. As the news surfaced, several tributes from the sporting world poured in. However, the cast of '83 also paid a special tribute to Yashpal Sharma. One of them was who took to social media to share a photo of the late cricketer.

Sharing the black and white photo, Ranveer Singh opted for a photo of the cricketer from his glory days. He captioned it with a heart break emoji. While Ranveer will be essaying Kapil Dev in '83, his co-star and actor Jatin Sarna who will be playing Yashpal Sharma in the film was devastated.

Taking to Instagram, a heartbroken Jatin wrote, "This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi. Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir...(heartbreak emoji)."

Sarna added, "@yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you."

Our condolences to Yashpal Sharma's family.

