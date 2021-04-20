Ranveer Singh mourns the demise of his Simmba co star Kishore Nandlaskar

As Kishore Nandlaskar breathed his last today, Ranveer Singh to Instagram to pay his condolences to his Simmba co-star.

The entertainment industry has been struggling to a great extent due to the COVID 19 pandemic. And while shootings have been stalled along with big releases getting postponed, the industry also lost one of its talented actors today. We are talking about Kishore Nandlaskar who is a known face in the Marathi film industry and is known in Bollywood for his roles in movies like Vaastav, Simmba, Singham, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai. According to media reports, the 81 year old actor had died due to COVID 19 complications today in Thane.

While his unfortunate demise came as a massive shock to everyone, took to his Instagram handle to pay his last tribute to Kishore. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor hared a monochromatic picture of the late actor on his Instagram story mourning his demise. Ranveer captioned the image with a broken heart emoticon as he expressed his grief. For the uninitiated, Ranveer had worked with Kishore Nandlaskar in Rohit Shetty’s 2018 release cop drama Simmba wherein the late actor was seen playing a supporting role.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post for Kishore Nandlaskar here:

Talking about Kishore’s demise, his grandson had told ABP, “My grandfather was admitted to a Covid-19 Center in Thane on April 14 after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the Covid centre between 12.30 pm to 1 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid centre. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly.”

