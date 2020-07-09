  1. Home
Ranveer Singh mourns the demise of veteran comedian and actor Jagdeep

Sholay fame Jagdeep passed away on July 8, 2020 in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh has now mourned the loss of the great star.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 05:35 am
Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep who made the audience burst out with laughter through his comical roles is no more! The yesteryear star left for his heavenly abode on 8th July, 2020 owing to age-related health issues. He was 81 at the time of his demise. Jagdeep’s death has sent a shockwave across the film industry which is still trying to recuperate the loss of some more Bollywood gems including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Wajid Khan.

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Vishal Dadlani, and others have taken to social media and mourned the loss of the late Sholay star who had acted in almost 400 movies in the course of his career. Ranveer Singh has also paid his tribute to Jagdeep Ji through the medium of an Instagram post in which he has shared a monochrome picture of the late actor who is seen suited up in black and wearing a matching hat.

Talking about Jagdeep, the veteran actor’s real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and he was born in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. He initially began his career as a child artist and later got his breakthrough role as a comedian in the movie Brahmachari. One of his most iconic roles is Soorma Bhopali which he played in Sholay. The late actor also portrayed the role of Salman Khan’s father in Andaz Apna Apna.

