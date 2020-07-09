Ranveer Singh mourns the demise of veteran comedian and actor Jagdeep

Sholay fame Jagdeep passed away on July 8, 2020 in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh has now mourned the loss of the great star.

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep who made the audience burst out with laughter through his comical roles is no more! The yesteryear star left for his heavenly abode on 8th July, 2020 owing to age-related health issues. He was 81 at the time of his demise. Jagdeep’s death has sent a shockwave across the film industry which is still trying to recuperate the loss of some more Bollywood gems including , Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Wajid Khan.

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including , Anil Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Vishal Dadlani, and others have taken to social media and mourned the loss of the late Sholay star who had acted in almost 400 movies in the course of his career. has also paid his tribute to Jagdeep Ji through the medium of an Instagram post in which he has shared a monochrome picture of the late actor who is seen suited up in black and wearing a matching hat.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Jagdeep, the veteran actor’s real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and he was born in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. He initially began his career as a child artist and later got his breakthrough role as a comedian in the movie Brahmachari. One of his most iconic roles is Soorma Bhopali which he played in Sholay. The late actor also portrayed the role of ’s father in Andaz Apna Apna.

ALSO READ Sholay star Jagdeep demise: Here are some lesser known facts about the late actor

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×