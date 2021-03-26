Ranveer Singh nails the grunge look in latest photo series as he ponders upon 'mistakes & lessons'.

While the outfit was an eye-catcher, it was Ranveer Singh's sunglasses that did all the talking. Check out the photos below.

is treating fans, one Instagram post at a time. For the last few days, Ranveer has been making sure to religiously post a photo or video for the gram. And today was no different. A shift from yesterday's mushy posts with wife , Ranveer shared some jaw dropping snaps for the gram. In the photos, the actor slayed the grunge vibe as he sported a ripped grey tee and black sweatpants.

While the outfit was an eye-catcher, it was Ranveer's sunglasses that did all the talking. The actor wore chunky frames with metallic rings attached its frame. The glasses were definitely the standout in Ranveer's series of photos that he shared. The actor also donned a black and white printed bandana, a chai and a black cap to complete the look.

He captioned the photos, "No mistakes in life, man...it’s only lessons." Take a look at Ranveer Singh's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika turned up the heat yesterday with their 'Silhouette challenge' video. The couple delighted fans and friends with the unexpected video.

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen wearing some uber cool tracksuits. The lovebirds get up close and personal as they start off with the silhouette challenge. And then break into the hilarious viral trend of holding hands and dancing around.

What are your thoughts om Ranveer's latest photos? Let us know in the comments below.

