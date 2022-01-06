Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia send birthday wishes to 'Sakht Jaan' Kapil Dev with precious photos

India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev celebrates his 63rd birthday today and social media is full of praise and wishes for the former Indian skipper. One of them was Ranveer Singh, who recently gave Kapil fans a whole new reason to rejoice with his film 83. The actor took to social media to wish Kapil Dev on his birthday and penned a special heartfelt note.

Sharing a photo in his character avatar and standing next to the OG legend, Ranveer wrote, "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev what an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!" For the unversed, Ranveer played Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 which was a retelling of the Indian cricket team's victorious journey at the 1983 world cup.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, actress Neha Dhupia also wished Kapil Dev as she took to social media to share a bunch of photos. In the pictures, Kapil and his wife Romi can be seen playing with Neha's daughter Mehr. She wrote, "#happybirthday sir @therealkapildev here’s to a year filled with happiness , having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videoes of your cute little cat...we love you."

Check out Ranveer and Neha's wishes for Kapil Dev below:

