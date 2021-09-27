Ranveer Singh in a new gym PIC is to die for as he flaunts his chiselled physique

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. On Monday, September 27, the Simmba star was once again seen doing the same. Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram to share a stunning gym picture of himself. The star did not only motivated fans towards following a healthy lifestyle but also made a strong case for funky hairstyles.

Drenched in sweat, Ranveer Singh, can be seen donning a black tank t-shirt as he makes a serious face when the camera captures him. However, what left fans baffled was his funky two-pony hairstyle. Donning black gloves, Ranveer holds a gym rod to flaunt his chiselled physique, which indirectly gives us a glimpse of how hard the actor must be working out everyday to maintain his toned body.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Apart from this, the actor has already kick-started on his upcoming quirky romantic love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his Gully Boy co-star . Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

