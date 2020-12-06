Ranveer Singh is a nocturnal bird as he treats fans with yet another late night car selfie; Check It Out

Ranveer Singh's love for rap music is well documented and not just in his videos, but even in his photos. Check out the latest one below.

comes alive at night and we've got proof! The actor has been spending his weekend zipping around the city and to kill his time in Mumbai's traffic, Ranveer has been treating his fans with selfies. And if it isn't selfies, Ranveer has also gone live on Instagram on multiple occasions. The actor's love for rap music is well documented and not just in his videos, but even in his photos, Ranveer tries to introduce millions to various rap artists from around the world.

On late Saturday night he did just that. Ranveer, often in his interview has admitted that he is a nocturnal being. And looks like he was heading home after a long day as he took to Instagram to share a selfie. Sharing the picture around 2 am on Saturday, Ranveer looked on point in his car selfie as he wore a cap, dark and chunky glasses, a mask and his baseball jersey.

While he was at it, Ranveer also dropped some beats with his picture as he rapped to Bando Diaries. Check out Ranveer Singh's latest car selfie below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was set to be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 this year but the pandemic has indefinitely pushed the film's release. In the film, Ranveer will be seen alongside wife who will also play his onscreen partner. Apart from that, the actor has already shot for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and has 's Takht in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranveer Singh 'feels like Shah Rukh Khan' as he jams to a rap song while beating Mumbai traffic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×