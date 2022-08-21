Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Row: Actor seeks 2 weeks time to appear for summons, writes letter to Police

Ranveer Singh had grabbed all the eyeballs ever since he shared his nude pictures on social media. His nude photoshoot with Paper Magazine went viral. While many netizens and celebs hailed Ranveer for the bold photos, many other netizens trolled him as well. His friends Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor stood in his support. Recently, the Gunday actor fell into trouble after he was summoned to appear before the police on August 22. But the latest reports suggest that the actor will not be able to appear in front of the Police on the given date.

Ranveer Singh writes letter to the authorities

According to reports in ANI, it is revealed that Ranveer Singh who was summoned to appear before the police on August 22 to record his statement over his nude photoshoot controversy has written a letter to the authorities informing them that he will not be able to appear before them for 2 weeks. The reports further suggest that the police authorities will decide a new date for the Bajirao Mastani actor’s appearance on Monday. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Nude photoshoot controversy | Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police.”

Check out the tweet:

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez which will be releasing on Christmas this year and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home; See PICS