Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Row: Creative director Kshitij Kankaria reveals how actor helped in the shoot

Ranveer Singh, the actor who is known for outlandish fashion choices, made the headlines after his pics from the nude photoshoot for a magazine surfaced on the internet. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor bared it all for the camera and the pics have created a sensation in the town. It has turned out to be a hot topic of debate in the country. And now, Kshitij Kankaria, creative director of this much talked about photoshoot, has spilled beans about the photoshoot and revealed how Ranveer had helped him with the same.

During his conversation with Brut India, Kshitij revealed that they took inspiration from sculptures by Michelangelo and ancient Roman art and looked at old nude photoshoots of designer Yves Saint Laurent and actor Burt Reynolds. Kshitij was all praises for Ranveer and stated, “He is a very strong person in his craft, at the same time, he does make these outlandish choices with his fashion and style. So to have someone like him bare everything, strip down all of those bells and whistles. He created this crazy playlist on the set, he was playing it loud with his own speakers and like he was talking to everyone. And I think he could see we were a little nervous. So, he was just making everything like really easy for all of us to just be in our own element”.

Kshitij further stated that they were very cautious about the pics getting leaked and did the photoshoot secret in presence of limited people. He also emphasised that the pics were transferred through pen drives and the team was cautious about the pics getting leaked.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered against Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments in Mumbai's Chembur police station. We wonder what Ranveer Singh has to say about the ongoing debate over his nude pics.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh lands in legal trouble post nude photoshoot; Accused of ‘hurting women’s sentiments’