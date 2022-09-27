Ranveer Singh on Brahmastra: I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, it's fantastic big-screen offering

Ranveer Singh, who is rumoured to be part of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, has revealed his reaction to watching Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in theatres. Giving a shout-out to the team of Brahmastra, Ranveer said he thoroughly enjoyed watching the big-screen spectacle. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in lead roles and his wife Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, the Ayan Mukerji-directed epic fantasy movie has been a runaway success, raising over Rs 360 crores gross at the global box office. The actor also spoke about the changing landscape in cinema which needs completely different content in theatres.

As Ranveer inaugurated FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday, he took the opportunity to share his experience of watching Ayan Mukerji directorial and said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the 'Astraverse'. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we've seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it's imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can't really experience at home or then a community watch. It's not the same when you're sitting alone and watching at home on the couch... It's a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals,” PTI reported.