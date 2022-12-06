Ranveer Singh on connecting with Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggle: She also came from the outside

When thinking of Bollywood’s most-adored couples, which names come to mind first? We bet it’s Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ! The two make for an adorable couple, and their love-filled pictures and social media banter never fail to make fans gush over the two of them. The two first met each other in 2012, and after being in a relationship for several years, they tied the knot in 2018. In a recent conversation, Ranveer shared that both Deepika and he had to work their way up in the entertainment business, and that they both connected over it.

In an interview with Esquire Singapore, Ranveer Singh talked about the people around him who keep him grounded. He said that he has a close-knit circle, which includes his family and friends. He further added that Deepika is also grounded, and that her family stays away from the limelight. “They’re like, as you said, a very simple middle-class to upper middle-class family, and they’re centred and grounded people,” he shared. He further added that just like him, Deepika Padukone has also come ‘from the outside’ and doesn’t belong to a family of actors. They both went through similar struggles and experiences, and thus connected over it.

“She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc,” he said. Ranveer added that his support system of friends and family is a huge reason why he is so grounded.