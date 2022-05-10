Ranveer Singh opens up on 83’s box office failure: ‘It was just a case of unfortunate timing’

Ranveer Singh created a massive buzz in the town when he was roped in to play the lead in Kabir Khan’s 83. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress was seen essaying the role of Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev and he did leave a mark with his performance in 83. For the uninitiated, 83 chronicled the journey of the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph during the 1983 World cup. Despite the substantial buzz, 83 failed to make the box office ring. Recently, Ranveer spoke about 83 box office failure and called it a matter of bad timing.

Talking to India Today, Ranveer stated, “83 was criticised by the trade for not having made as much money as it was projected to make. I would like to establish that it still made around Rs 200 crore in the middle of the third wave which is not bad at all. That many people went to watch it inspite of the third wave spreading like wildfire across the world. It was just a case of unfortunate timing”. He also recalled how the theatres of the key markets were shut 48 hours before the release of 83.

Although Ranveer admitted that it was a bad time to release the movie, he is happy with the love coming his way because of 83. “Perhaps it wasn’t a profitable film in terms of just money, but I will tell you it is among my most loved films. There is unanimous love for this film,” the Gully Boy star added. As of now, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey which is slated to release on May 13 this year.