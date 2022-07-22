Ranveer Singh opens up about never showing personal spaces: I want there a space that I know is free of eyes

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting caliber that we are all aware of, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event he is a part of. While the actor shows his energetic, approachable and loving self to everyone around him, he admits to being very different, privately, in his recent interview.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Ranveer Singh was absolutely candid about his thoughts and feelings and didn’t hold back to share what he felt within. The actor illustrated the dichotomy in him by being clearly separating his public and private life. He said, “I like minimalism in my spaces and maximalism in my appearance. You go to any space that’s mine, it’s completely sparse, painfully minimal. And I’m very protective of that. I’ve never shown the world my personal spaces. Never. Not a single picture of me in my house. When guests come over, I ask them not to take any pictures. You’ll never see my house in AD. I just want there to be a space that I know is free of eyes. There are only a few spaces left like that for me.” This interview goes on to show how reserved of a person Ranveer Singh is when he is in his personal space and how he is completely opposite in his public life.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar. The release date for the film is still being contemplated since a portion of the shoot remains to be shot and will only happen next year.

