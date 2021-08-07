Ranveer Singh opens up on government’s decision to include Indian Sign Language as a subject in schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated that Indian Sign Language will officially be a part of the education system in the country. has lauded the government’s decision to include ISL as a subject in schools. Padmaavat actor has been urging authorities to declare Indian Sign Language as the official 23rd language of India.

Ranveer had also signed a petition in 2020 creating awareness about the same. Speaking to ANI, Ranveer said, “I’m proud that my country has taken such a progressive step towards fostering inclusivity. This is going to tremendously benefit scores of people and mark a monumental shift regarding their rights. This step will create a ripple effect in providing equal access for them and empower the community to conquer the world.”

Ranveer further states, “We’re delighted that the government has taken such a prominent and positive stance. I’m thankful to all the citizens of the country who participated in signing the petition to urge the government to declare ISL a recognised language. They’ve all participated in their own way in ushering this day. It’s a solid start towards addressing the issues concerning the deaf community and we’ll keep on working towards raising as much awareness as possible in the days to come.”

Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk in association with partner Navzar Eranee had also released sign language music videos. Navzar spoke on the inclusion of ISL and said, “With our song Vartalap, we had the opportunity to feel beyond our senses and took our first step to include the deaf community in our journey. We soon were educated about their struggles and used our platform to share their simple ask, to declare Indian Sign Language a recognized language in the country.”

