Ranveer Singh opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar's first song Firecracker: Was left to dance the way Jayesh would

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The superstar will be seen taking on issues like female foeticide and gender inequality. In fact, the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar has got the fans quite excited as Ranveer is seen in quite an interesting role in the movie. Adding to the excitement, it is reported that the makers are planning to launch the first track from the movie today which will be titled as Firecracker. Ahead of the song launch, Ranveer opened up about the song and revealed that he had performed the song without a choreographer.

Talking about the same, Ranveer told Mid Day that the makers wanted him to bring how own interpretation of Jayesh in the song. “Maneesh Sharma and Divyang Thakkar were clear that since I have performed the character and gone through his entire journey, they wanted me to do a freestyle dance, just as Jayesh would. They were sure that they wouldn’t choreograph the song. Barring the hook step, I was left to dance the way Jayesh would,” he added. Ranveer also emphasised that while Jayesh has been an endearing man with immense love for life, the moves stumbled out of him as he was in the character in this feel-good song.

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. To note, the movie will mark Shalini’s debut in Bollywood. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on May 13 this year.

Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh’s social drama comes with a thought-provoking plot