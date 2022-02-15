Ranveer Singh opts for a casual yet eccentric look as he steps out in the city; PICS

Among the stylish stars in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is one who always manages to make heads turn with his sartorial choices. From rocking casual attire to a complete offbeat look, Ranveer often makes a statement with his looks. He is a fashion guru and there is no denying that. On Tuesday, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor was spotted at Dubbing Studio in Bandra, Mumbai and as expected, Ranveer dressed to impressed. If you look at the pictures too long, you might just fall in love!

In the photographs, the dashing actor sported a casual and comfy look, of course with a tinge of eccentricity. He sported a white tee which had a little red heart knitted on it (yes, too cute) and red joggers. He paired the outfit with neon sneakers that suited his entire look. For the accessories, he enhanced the look with a cute red bucket hat and a sleek silver chain. Oh, and how can we forget his neon green glasses! Definitely, it is a look that is sure going to leave an impact.

Take a look:

In other news, Ranveer Singh is all set to fly out to Cleveland and be a part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game soon. In a recent live session, as the megastar talked about his life in general, he shared the update with his fans. He exclaimed, “I am going to Cleveland, Ohio for the NBA All-Star weekend and I’m going to be participating in the All-Star game.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone’s ‘Doobey’ a twist as he shares a kiss-able pic with her