Ranveer Singh opts for quirky outfit as he leaves India for his birthday; To meet Deepika Padukone in US; PICS

Ranveer Singh is an actor who believes in celebrating every moment of his life to the fullest. His energy is infectious and he aces the art of lighting up the environment with his presence. So, as the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela actor is set to turn a year older on July 6, there have been speculations about Ranveer’s birthday celebrations. And now, as per the recent buzz, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor will be celebrating his 37th birthday at a foreign location.

In fact, Ranveer has already left for the celebrations and was clicked at the airport. In the pics, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was seen sporting a quirky look as he wore a blue coloured full sleeves shirt which was paired with a dark blue coloured half sleeves sweater and brown trousers. Ranveer completed the look with a pair of white shoes and a bag and was all smiles as he made his way inside the airport. It is reported that Ranveer is headed to meet his ladylove Deepika Padukone in the US. As per the sources, the power couple might celebrate Ranveer’s birthday in Hawaii.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s airport pics:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had taken social media by storm after he shared a monochrome picture of himself and captioned it as, “Waiting for my wife to comment…” To this, Deepika had responded, “Come to me soonest!” with a red heart emoji.

Talking about the work front, Deepika is currently working on Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K with Prabhas and will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan. On the other hand, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Cirkus on Christmas this year. Besides, he will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will be hitting the screens on February 10 next year.

