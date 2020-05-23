Ranveer Singh Or Varun Dhawan; Which actor would have entertained you the most amid lockdown? COMMENT

Both Ranveer Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are entertaining, talented and possess suave personalities. Who among the two would have entertained you the most amid lockdown? Drop your valuable comments below.

and are two of the most popular and sought after actors in the Bollywood film industry. Both of them have proved their mettle through multiple movies and continue to rule the hearts of millions. Needless to say, they have a massive fan following too. Talking about Ranveer Singh, he made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat which became a huge hit. After that he appeared in many other movies which were declared hits.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, ventured into the film industry in 2012 with Student of the Year. He has acted in hit movies like Judwaa 2, Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and many others. Both these actors who have contrasting personalities and qualities on the obvious front have a few similar traits too. For instance, both Ranveer and Varun are known for their jolly mood and can bring a smile on anyone’s face within just a few seconds.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to remain confined in their homes amid lockdown. We now have an interesting question for you in this regard. Which actor among these two (Varun and Ranveer) would have entertained you the most during the lockdown? Well, both of them are talented, entertaining and at the same time possess suave personalities too. So, do let us know in the comments section which actor among these two would have entertained you amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

