Ranveer Singh is overwhelmed as fans chant his name & give him thunderous welcome in Assam; WATCH

Ranveer Singh headed to Assam for an award show on Friday. However, the ‘83 star received an extremely warm welcome from his fans at the airport which left Ranveer overwhelmed. Check it out.

A day back, several superstars of Bollywood headed to Guwahati, Assam for the Filmfare Awards 2020. Among them, too was excited to meet and great the fans in Assam. However, what Ranveer wasn’t prepared for, was the thunderous roars of his name at the airport when he lands in Guwahati. As soon as Ranveer came out of the airport, fans in the city went crazy and welcomed their favourite Gully Boy star by chanting his name again and again.

Several videos from the airport of Ranveer’s entry have been doing rounds on social media in which Singh can be seen getting overwhelmed by the massive crowd cheering for him. In one of the videos, Ranveer too can be seen waving at fans and greeting them warmly for the love they were showering on the Gully Boy star. “Ranveer is in Assam currently and he is soaking in all the love that the people have for him there. Somehow the word got out that the superstar was arriving at a particular time to Guwahati and people and fans reached the airport to greet him. Ranveer was pleasantly surprised to see the amount of people that had gathered for him and interacted with them. The fans chanted him name, requested for hand-shakes and selfies and Ranveer tried to oblige as many of them. He was overwhelmed to see the people arriving specially at the airport for him,” the source says.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh’s ‘cheerleader’ as she raps Gully Boy’s Apna Time Ayega in a throwback video)

The source adds, “The hysteria didn’t stop there. When the crowd realised that Ranveer was saying bye and moving, they decided to follow him. Ranveer was set to release for a performance in Guwahati and the crowd followed him straight to the stadium where the event was set to happen. Post rehearsals, Ranveer again met and greeted them and thanked them for their love. When the fans realised that he was headed to his hotel, they decided to again follow him back to the hotel and cheer for him. It’s unprecedented love and Ranveer was only thankful for it.”

| Ranveer Singh with the fans in Guwahati MADNESS pic.twitter.com/Qf2zJYVvLE — RanveerSingh TBT | #83 (@RanveerSinghtbt) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen performing at the Filmfare awards night and fans will get to see him entertain them. Well, needless to say, Singh surely enjoys a massive fan following and even North East isn’t behind in making their love for the ‘83 star evident. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 as Kapil Dev. The poster launch took place in Chennai where all the actors from the film were present except who will be seen as Romi Dev. ‘83 will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More