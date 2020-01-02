Is Ranveer Singh paying a whopping Rs 7.25 lakh rent for a flat in wife Deepika Padukone's building?

As per reports, the 'Gully Boy' star has rented the flat in Mumbai's upscale Prabhadevi area for a total span of three years. Read on to know more.

and are one power couple. Ever since they got married last year in Italy's Lake Como, the couple have been dishing out couple goals on social media. From adorable childhood photos to social media PDA, Deepika and Ranveer have kept their fans in on everything that's happening in their professional and personal life. Now, a latest report in Indian Express suggests that Ranveer Singh has rented out a flat in the same building as his wife's residence. It is a known piece of information that Deepika owns a 4BHK flat on the 26th floor of Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area. The actress purchased it back in 2010 for a staggering Rs 16 crore.

Now, the report suggests that Ranveer has rented out a flat in the same building and will be paying a whopping Rs 7.25 lakh as rent per month. Given the sky-high property prices in Mumbai, we're not surprised that the actor is shelling out a bomb on this massive property. The report also revealed that the 'Gully Boy' star has rented the flat for a total span of three years. For the first two years, Ranveer will reportedly pay Rs 7.25 lakh per month in rent and Rs 7.97 lakh per month for the last 12 months. While the reason has not yet been disclosed, we wonder why the actor felt the need to rent a flat in the exact same building.

Meanwhile, he will be arriving on the big screen this year with Kabir Khan's '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone.

