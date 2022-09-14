Ranveer Singh pays tribute after demise of Godfather of French New Wave cinema Jean-Luc Godard
Ranveer Singh shares a black and white photo of filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard on knowing about his demise.
Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who was popularly known as the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 91. News Agency Reuters confirmed about the development citing a local newspaper. Godard was known for his classics such as “Breathless” and “Contempt”, which added a new dimension to the world of cinema and pushed cinematic boundaries to touch new heights.
The popular filmmaker, who left heavenly abode, once said, "Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world." Minutes after news of Jean-Luc Godard's death surfaced on Tuesday (September 13), tributes started pouring in from world leaders, fellow filmmakers, artistes and cinephiles around the world.
French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter and wrote in French to express his tributes. He described Godard as "the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers, who had invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We are losing a national treasure, a look of genius."
Actor Ranveer Singh, who has made it big in Bollywood, also expressed his heartfelt tribute to the legendary filmmaker who passed away. Today morning, Singh dropped a black and white photo of the filmmaker without any caption on his Instagram story.
Godard, as reported by the Indian Express, was born into a wealthy Franco-Swiss family on December 3, 1930, in Paris’s plush Seventh Arrondissement.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He is also slated to star in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Surely, Singh has a bunch of projects to look forward to and his fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the same.
