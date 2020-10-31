Ranveer Singh pays tribute to the late James Bond actor Sean Connery in an emotional post

Ranveer Singh shared a heartfelt post for the late actor Sean Connery. As per news reports, the James Bond star passed away at the age of 90.

The Bollywood actor shared a post for the late Hollywood star Sean Connery. The James Bond actor Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. The news reports stated that the Edinburgh born actor passed away at the age of 90 as per the statement issued by the late actor's family. As per news reports the late actor Sean Connery appeared in seven James Bond films, and was among the most loved actors.

The James Bond flicks that Sean Connery featured in are Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again. The late James Bond star Sean Connery was born on August 25, 1930 with the name Thomas Sean Connery, state news reports. On the other hand, the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film Cirkus. This will be a Rohit Shetty film.

Check out the post

The much awaited drama will also feature sultry diva Pooja Hegde. The news reports state that the Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer will be an adaptation of a play called The Comedy of Errors. The makers announced the film recently and the fans got very excited about it. The Bollywood star Ranveer Singh featured in the blockbuster film Gully Boy. This film also featured the gorgeous diva . The fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer back on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: James Bond actress Honor Blackman passes away at 94)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×