Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt words for Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani & Shalini Pandey.

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is just around the corner for a theatrical release and the actor is counting down hours and minutes to this Friday. On Tuesday night, the film's team held a special screening for the entire cast and team as they watched their efforts play on the big screen. The private screening was attended by Ranveer Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani and Shalini Pandey among the film's cast.

The film's director Divyang Thakkar as well as other key members such as Vishal Dadlani, cinematogapher Siddharth Diwan and editor Namrata Rao were also present. Ranveer, in his own expressive style, attended the screening in a bright printed pink outfit.

Ranveer Singh's heartfelt words for his co-stars

Sharing a photo with Ratna Pathak Shah, Ranveer wrote, "A special and emotional post-screening moment with the legendary thespian #RatnaPathakShah. She's proud of what we've created. I cherish the bond with my onscreen mumma. One of the greatest actors I have had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from."

Meanwhile, Boman Irani, Ranveer and director Divyang shared a group hug. "The most extraordinary man! He is rare. One of a kind. I am so lucky to be sharing screen space with him. True artist. Beautiful human being @boman_irani," Ranveer penned.

Take a look at all the photos:

Towards the end, Ranveer summed up the mixed bag of emotions. He wrote, "What we all experienced in that room after the cast and crew screening was the stuff of magic. The warmth and fondness exchanged was testament to the sheer heart we poured into this piece of work! We hope you like it!"

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to hit theatres this Friday on 13 May.

